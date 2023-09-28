J.D. Power: Customer Loyalty among Live TV Streamers Much Stronger than Cable and Satellite Customers

TROY, Mich.—The newest J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study finds that live TV streaming customers are much more loyal than cable and satellite services, with only 12% of virtual MVPD customers planning to switch services in the next year, much lower than the 21% of cable and satellite subs who say they plan to switch.

The study also found that customer satisfaction with live TV streaming providers is higher across all seven factors considered by J.D. Power.

YouTube TV had the highest customer satisfaction.

Most notably, satisfaction with the cost of service is 156 points higher (on a 1,000-point scale) among live TV customers than among cable and satellite customers, given the cost for live TV streaming averages $69 per month vs. $113 per month for cable and satellite.

“Although the cost of running a cable or satellite providing company is innately more expensive given the engineering and execution of such a service, it is hard to ignore the vast difference in cost between them and the live TV streaming companies,” said Carl Lepper, senior director of technology, media and telecom intelligence at J.D. Power. “Despite the varying cost, streaming is succeeding in all areas, especially customer care. Of the mere 30% of all streaming customers contacting customer service this year, 84% feel that it was somewhat or very easy to resolve their problem. This is key to not only maintaining their current customer base, but also for continued growth.”

The study looks at satisfaction across six categories.

In the live TV streaming segment, customer satisfaction was 781, up from 774 last year.

In the cable/satellite TV–national segment, satisfaction improved to 701, slightly up from 699 last year.

In the cable/satellite TV, east region, customer satisfaction was 697, the same as last year.

In cable/satellite TV, north central region, customer satisfaction was 683 now compared to 688 last year.

In the cable/satellite TV, south region, customer satisfaction was 719, up from 710 last year.

In the cable/satellite TV, west region, customer satisfaction was 694 slightly down from 696 last year.

Rankings for individual providers by sector were as follows:



(Image credit: J.D. Power)

(Image credit: J.D. Power)

(Image credit: J.D. Power)

(Image credit: J.D. Power)

(Image credit: J.D. Power)