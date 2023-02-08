Jan Mitsumori Joins Advanced Systems Group As Inside Sales Rep
Mitsumori comes to ASG with a strong background in media workflow and business development
EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Jan Mitsumori has joined Advanced Systems Group (ASG) as an inside sales representative to its U.S.-based team.
“Jan will be a tremendous asset to our sales team,” said Dave Van Hoy, ASG president. “Her knowledge of media workflows and her work ethic are just what we need; we are lucky to have Jan join ASG at this dynamic time in our company’s journey. Personally, I look forward to working with and learning from Jan.”
Mitsumori has a strong background in media workflow and business development with a focus on digital and media asset management. With industry experience encompassing production, professional services, asset management, workflow analysis, outside sales, VAR, Mitsumori is a frequent panel speaker on the benefits of cloud-based media workflows.
Most recently, Mitsumori was a business development specialist with Workflow Intelligence Nexus. Prior to that, she was vice president of media and entertainment sales for StorExcel and has held similar positions in IT workflow sales and support with Avid, MelroseMAC and WAM!NET.
Based in the greater Los Angeles area, Mitsumori can be reached via email (opens in new tab).
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.