Jan Mitsumori Joins Advanced Systems Group As Inside Sales Rep

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Jan Mitsumori has joined Advanced Systems Group (ASG) as an inside sales representative to its U.S.-based team.

“Jan will be a tremendous asset to our sales team,” said Dave Van Hoy, ASG president. “Her knowledge of media workflows and her work ethic are just what we need; we are lucky to have Jan join ASG at this dynamic time in our company’s journey. Personally, I look forward to working with and learning from Jan.”

Mitsumori has a strong background in media workflow and business development with a focus on digital and media asset management. With industry experience encompassing production, professional services, asset management, workflow analysis, outside sales, VAR, Mitsumori is a frequent panel speaker on the benefits of cloud-based media workflows.

Most recently, Mitsumori was a business development specialist with Workflow Intelligence Nexus. Prior to that, she was vice president of media and entertainment sales for StorExcel and has held similar positions in IT workflow sales and support with Avid, MelroseMAC and WAM!NET.