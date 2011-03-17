ITU Deploys Satellite Communication Equipment in Japan



GENEVA: The International Telecommunications Union has dispatched emergency telecommunications equipment to areas severely affected by the tsunami that struck the coastal areas of Japan following Friday’s devastating 8.9 magnitude earthquake.



ITU has deployed 78 Thuraya satellite phones equipped with GPS to facilitate search-and-rescue efforts along with 13 Iridium satellite phones as well as 37 Inmarsat Broadband Global Area Network terminals . An additional 30 Inmarsat terminals are also ready for dispatch. The equipment can be charged by car batteries and are also supplied with solar panels to enable operations during power outages.



