iSpot Works with Google to Measure YouTube and YouTube TV Against Broader TV Marketplace

BELLEVUE, Wash.—As part of an agreement with Google to better measure the incremental reach of ad campaigns on YouTube and YouTube TV, iSpot has announced that it has completed a critical phase of its integration with Google’s Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners.

During the integration, iSpot worked with 11 advertisers across dozens of campaigns in a pilot program that allowed iSpot and YouTube’s customers to quantify the unique reach and value YouTube properties deliver in the context of their overall media investments.

Starting July 5th, iSpot customers will have the ability to enable the new cross-platform features directly within the iSpot Unified Measurement platform. The enhancements will give customers the ability to evaluate the total ad impressions and deduplicated audience for YouTube and YouTube TV across connected TV and linear TV, including co-viewing, as well as ad exposures on computer and mobile devices, iSpot reported.

The integration builds on Google’s October 2022 announcement naming iSpot as a partner for its Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners. That announcement also unveiled plans for future integration into iSpot’s Unified Measurement platform, which brings together second-by-second advertising measurement, ad-level reach, frequency and the ability to show incrementality for ad campaigns across 900 streaming publishers and TV.

“YouTube and YouTube TV are a significant part of the ad-supported landscape and provide advertisers substantial audience reach, ranging from people who are unreachable on linear TV to those with much overlap with other platforms and publishers,” said iSpot CEO Sean Muller. “Unified Measurement integration will give brands the power to know the difference and invest with confidence across the TV and streaming landscape.”

iSpot also reported that it will continue to develop more granular audience demographic breakdowns for YouTube and YouTube TV viewership for linear TV, connected TV, computer and mobile ahead the next cycle of upfront discussions.