iSpot: Fubo Reaches Audience Beyond Traditional Linear TV Advertising

NEW YORK—FuboTV Inc. has announced that it has signed an agreement to work with iSpot.tv to improve connected TV (CTV) measurement across its premium video advertising inventory.

In addition, iSpot released new research documenting how Fubo reaches audiences beyond traditional linear TV advertising.

“Accurately measuring the value of CTV advertising has remained an industry-wide challenge since audiences have migrated from linear TV to streaming,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, Fubo. “It’s paramount that we are able to verify the benefit of Fubo’s CTV inventory and differentiate our audience from that of linear TV. Together with iSpot, we are giving advertisers independent verification and greater transparency into their cross-platform campaigns, which demonstrates the tremendous value of CTV.”

The partnership with iSpot is one component of a broader initiative to reimagine Fubo’s CTV ad measurement to arm advertisers with attributable, concrete results, the virtual MVPD reported, adding that on Fubo, 92% of content is watched on a large-screen CTV.

Using iSpot’s cross-platform TV measurement solution, Fubo is now able to quantify the number of ad impressions delivered to incremental households not reached on linear TV and person-level audience estimates to account for co-viewing.

An iSpot measurement study for three major TV advertisers across distinct industries found that on average, 40% of ad impressions served on Fubo reached incremental households that are unreachable on linear TV, the companies reported. In the first quarter of 2023, iSpot found 17% of household TV ad impressions were delivered by live sporting events.

"Ad sales remains an important growth driver for Fubo as we target profitability in 2025,” Gandler continued. “As we expand our focus to more high-touch programs that drive engagement and greater brand affinity for our ad sales partners, demonstrating Fubo's reach beyond linear audiences is more important than ever."