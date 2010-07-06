Isilon rolls out next generation of OneFS 6.0, SmartPools, InsightIQ

Isilon has unveiled the sixth generation of its OneFS scale-out storage operating system and two new data management software applications, SmartPools and InsightIQ.

With OneFS 6.0, SmartPools and InsightIQ, Isilon delivers a powerful yet simple approach to solving complex data management challenges, enabling enterprise IT departments to manage data, consolidate applications and scale out a single storage resource in lockstep with evolving business needs.

SmartPools enables users to unify multiple Isilon storage performance tiers into a single file system. Using it with InsightIQ, Isilon's new storage analytics application, administrators can optimize workflow performance and reduce capital and operating expenses.

Isilon's SmartPools data management application creates a single file system and single point of management for all storage tiers, automatically aligning application needs with performance, capacity and cost to drive increased simplicity and efficiency across enterprise IT operations.