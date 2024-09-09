Iris, Telycam Partner To Brind Cloud-Based Camera Control To Productions Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO and SHENZHEN, China—AI-powered camera control technology specialist Iris has partnered with optical and video technology innovator Telecam Technology (Telycam) to integrate the former’s embedded software into the latter’s cameras to enable users to control their devices via the cloud.

The integration allows Telycam cameras to be fully managed from anywhere in the world in real time without any additional hardware. Users can seamlessly control camera movement, adjust settings and deploy AI-driven capabilities, such as auto-tracking, from a single cloud-based interface.

By combining Iris' cloud control technology with Telycam's cameras, the companies are providing a solution for professionals in education, corporate environments, broadcasting and live events. The integration offers users greater accessibility and ease of use.

"We are thrilled to partner with Telycam to bring Iris to thousands of cameras and customers around the world," said Iris CEO Noah Johnson. "Our goal has always been to simplify and enhance the video production process, and this collaboration with Telycam enables us to do just that. Together, we're delivering a powerful tool that will revolutionize how users interact with their cameras."

The partnership not only enhances the capabilities of the companies' products but also paves the way for future advancements in cloud-based video management.

"Integrating Iris into our portfolio has allowed us to provide a superior, intelligent solution with an unmatched user experience," said Telycam's co-founder and head of sales and marketing Jenny Liu. "We are excited about the immense value this partnership will bring to our customers, setting a new industry standard."

More information is available on the Telycam and Iris websites.