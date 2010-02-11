ION Picks Up 35 Movies and TV Shows

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA.: ION Television has acquired rights to nearly 35 major feature films and television series. Contributing studios include Paramount Pictures Worldwide Television Distribution, Twentieth Television and Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.



The television series acquired from Twentieth Television include 38 episodes of the first two seasons of “Shark,’ a crime drama starring James Woods, and 572 episodes of season 1-4 of “Texas Justice,” a reality series.



From Paramount, ION picked up 15 films, including “The Godfather” trilogy, “Top Gun,” and two of Charlie Bronson’s “Death Wish” movies. Warner contributed “The Fugitive,” “GoodFellas,” “Space Cowboys,” and “The Outlaw Josie Wales.”



The newly acquired titles will roll out on ION Television throughout the year. ION more recently announced a new original, non-scripted series with chef Emerial Lagasse, to appear in a weekly, one-hour strip starting March 28 at 8 p.m. In an earlier deal with Warner Bros., ION picked up broadcast premiere rights for “March of the Penguins.” (See “ION Secures Blockbuster Premieres.”)