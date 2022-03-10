Interra to Showcase Content Monitoring, Management Solutions at 2022 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2022 NAB Show, April 23-27, Interra Systems will showcase its line of QC and monitoring solutions that cover the entire gamut of content preparation and delivery, from audio/video quality checks to 24/7 monitoring, captions, lip sync, and deep-dive analysis.

Interra Systems says its QC and monitoring solutions allow media companies to address its most pressing needs, not just in terms of audio/video quality but also creation and management of metadata, cloud and hybrid deployment, and tools to automate media processing and verification.

"The COVID pandemic saw OTT video streaming explode, and since then, several important new trends and standards have emerged in the creation and delivery of media content. Our new products and software updates address these new requirements and show continued improvements in terms of better content quality and efficiency," said Anupama Anantharaman, vice president of product management at Interra Systems. "We are excited that the NAB show will take place in-person again, and we are eager to meet our customers face to face and show them first-hand our latest set of solutions and features."

Interra’s booth will highlight the following updated products:

ORION Content Monitoring Suite for OTT and Linear/IP Video Ensures Better QoS/QoE, a comprehensive monitoring solution for live and VOD streaming that can be deployed in the cloud or on-premises. Recent enhancements to ORION-OTT include: ad insertion monitoring, support for Dolby Vision and HDR, visual trending for QoS and QoE metrics, CPIX-based DRM integrations, and new audio/video quality checks.

Interra will demo its ORION solution for real-time monitoring of linear channels in an IP-based delivery infrastructure. New features include support for monitoring of contribution stream formats (SRT/RIST), enhanced video dropout detection, and new audio quality checks (i.e., audio jitter, true peak levels, audio clipping, and stereo pair absence)

ORION 2110 Probe supports the SMPTE ST 2110 standard and features redundancy and NMOS integration, monitoring of IP-related parameters such as jitter and packet loss, scrambling control checks, DAI custom checks for ad insertion monitoring, support for monitoring SCTE-104 ad signaling, and exportable reports and video thumbnails.

OCM (ORION Central Manager) for End-to-End Visibility of Video, provides enterprise-wide visibility by enabling central management of multiple ORION linear and ORION-OTT setups present at the same or diverse geographic locations.

BATON is an ML- and AI-enabled automated QC platform that addresses the most rigorous QC standards for quality and compliance. Recent updates to the BATON platform include major 4K and MJPEG enhancements, new audio/video quality checks for complex content, OAR watermark and enhanced Cinavia watermark checks, IMF Application 2 Extended, PSE for HDR, enhanced foreign language support in the BATON UI, support for Dolby Atmos, FLAC audio, and more. In addition, Interra Systems' BATON Media Player offers improvements in loading and playback performance of 4K content.

BATON Captions automated solution for all captioning-related has been updated with support for next-gen format-specific checks, subtitling, stand-alone subtitle files for QC, recaptioning, exporting captions in MCC (MacCaption Closed Caption) format, and adding tags for tasks. BATON Captions features cutting-edge machine learning and automatic speech recognition technology.

BATON WINNOW is a content preparation platform for different target markets and geographies. Powered by AI/ML technologies, WINNOW detects and tags content for violence, strong language, alcohol, guns, and more, based on user-defined rules. New features for WINNOW include language detection of visual text present in video, enhanced accuracy for detection of explicit scenes, and more concise display of text (i.e., speech, caption, and visual text) on PDF reports.

BATON LipSync leverages image processing and deep neural networks to detect audio and video sync-related errors. Capable of performing facial detection, facial tracking, lip detection, lip activity detection, and speech identification, BATON LipSync provides a comprehensive report of all lip sync issues.

VEGA Media Analyzer (VMA) is an analysis platform for standards compliance, debugging, and interoperability of encoded streams. VMA supports new standards such as: Dolby Vision, Apple ProRes, VVC, HEIF, over and above AV1, HEVC, H.264, MMT, HLS, MXF, VP9, VP8, MPEG-2, MPEG-DASH, JPEG-2K, ISM, and PCAP.

New at this year’s show is VEGA Vista, which enables media companies to receive or deliver video using the MPEG-2 transport stream format. The innovative analyzer can be part of automated workflows and offers granular level customization of parameters and checks. Comprehensive reports provide deep visibility into MPEG-2 TS streams and help with root-cause analysis for a few errors that can cause problems related to transmission or audio/video quality.

