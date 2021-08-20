Interra Systems Taps Blackmagic Design for BATON QC Platform

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design has announced that Interra Systems, a global provider of software products and solutions to the digital media industry, has integrated Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture and playback card models and Video Assist recorder/monitors to support up to 8K playback with Interra's BATON Media Player (BMP).

BMP from Interra Systems is one of the most comprehensive media players in the market, the companies said, and the combined solution is being used by many of the world’s top broadcasters and post production houses.

Interra Systems’ BATON offers an AI enabled automated QC platform that provides comprehensive quality and compliance checks for VOD content for linear and streaming workflows, the companies said.

Through Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink line of PCIe capture and playback cards, Interra Systems can offer its customers high quality control and monitoring by allowing them to view up to 8K video. Customers can monitor content using the DeckLink to playback in any video format and resolution needed, allowing them to monitor for macro blocking, freeze frames, black frames, and other problems, the companies explained.

Interra Systems uses a wide variety of Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink cards along with the DeckLink Media Express media player, including the DeckLink Studio, DeckLink SDI 4K and DeckLink 8K Pro. The newest card used by Interra Systems is the DeckLink 8K Pro, which is an advanced Generation 3, eight lane PCI Express capture and playback card designed for high resolution 8K workflows that includes four 12G SDI connections and support for all SD, HD, Ultra HD, 4K DCI, 8K and 8K DCI formats.

“We have been using DeckLink cards with BATON Media Player for a number of years, and our customers enjoy the power and ability to view high resolution video, including 4K, from any broadcast quality monitor before going on air. The DeckLink's powerful SDK has made it easy to integrate and build new services with. We are pleased that our partnership allows media companies to view and manage 4K playback in real time, and provide high quality video,” said Saurabh Jain, director, strategic partnerships, Interra Systems.

Interra Systems also uses a number of DeckLink 8K Pros and a Blackmagic Video Assist 7” 12G HDR in their own research and development facilities as well as with customer workflows. The output from a DeckLink 8K Pro is fed directly into a Blackmagic Video Assist 7” 12G HDR.

“It is exciting to see Interra Systems’ BATON Media Player fully support the entire DeckLink family, and it will surely benefit our customers with BATON supporting all color space monitoring and inspection up to 4K DCI at 60p 12 Bit RGB. The combination of our Desktop Video and Video Assist 12G HDR gives high quality HDR QC at an affordable price,” said Dan May, president, Blackmagic Design.