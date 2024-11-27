Interra Systems Adds Netflix’s VMAF Scoring to VEGA Media Analyzer

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Interra Systems has integrated Netflix's Video Multi-Method Assessment Fusion (VMAF) algorithm—a widely-trusted standard for video quality assessment—into its industry-leading VEGA Media Analyzer solution.

This integration makes it easier for media companies, broadcasters, and streaming services to assess video quality with increased precision and efficiency, meeting the growing demand for perceptually accurate quality control across high-stakes streaming environments.

Developed by Netflix, VMAF has become a benchmark for perceptual video-quality assessment, offering reliable measurements of video quality as experienced by viewers. Combining this with VEGA’s in-depth video analysis provides users with a powerful platform for evaluating and optimizing video quality, ensuring seamless and engaging streaming experiences for audiences worldwide.

“Today, media companies face the critical challenge of delivering high-quality video across a range of resolutions to meet diverse OTT streaming demands,” Anupama Anantharaman, VP of product management at Interra Systems, said. “By integrating VMAF into VEGA Media Analyzer, we enable encoder and transcoder developers to assess video quality more efficiently. This integration provides actionable insights for encoding decisions that enhance viewer experience while maintaining operational efficiency.”

Anantharaman added: “For streaming companies, delivering high-quality video is paramount. With this integration, they now have access to industry-standard quality benchmarks, allowing video engineers to optimize compression, reduce artifacts, and provide a viewing experience that meets the highest quality standards.”

More specifically, Interra said adding VMAF support to VEGA Media Analyzer offers significant benefits for media companies, broadcasters and service providers, including enhanced perceptual accuracy, efficient quality control and optimized streaming performance. VMAF scoring captures video quality as perceived by the human eye, ensuring assessments are viewer-centric. This integration also automates quality assessments, enabling faster and more-consistent results across a wide range of content. VMAF scores guide encoding and bitrate decisions, helping achieve the best quality-to-bitrate ratio and improving overall streaming efficiency.

More information about Interra Systems solutions can be found at www.interrasystems.com.