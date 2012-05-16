Internet Broadcasting Adds HTML5 Ad Option



ST. PAUL, MINN.: Internet Broadcasting announced the immediate availability of a new group of mobile advertising products created in HTML5, the emerging standard for interactive media on smartphones and tablets.



The HTML5 programming format brings a rich, “Flash-like” experience to mobile devices such as the iPhone and iPad, and devices running the Google Android operating system with which Flash files are incompatible.



IB’s new HTML5 ad products are powered by Celtra, a provider of rich-media digital advertising technology. The new ad products enable users to click-to-call, swipe, erase, watch video, complete puzzles, link to websites and enter text. IB advertising clients can create unified multi-platform campaigns that can be delivered simultaneously to consumers on both traditional desktop/laptop computers and mobile devices.



The new Internet Broadcasting HTML5 ad products are available immediately. Pricing information is available upon request.





