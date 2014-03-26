International Datacasting Announces New Director

OTTAWA, ONTARIO—International Datacasting Corp. appointed David J. Smith to the board of directors.



As the executive vice president of Enterprise Mobile Computing at BlackBerry Inc., Smith led the introduction of the BlackBerry Enterprise Server for multiple devices including Apple, Android, and BlackBerry 10 devices. He also served as a business and technology leader on a wide range of products and services for Bell-Northern Research and Nortel. He was responsible for the development and launch of wireless location based services and was the product manager for one of Nortel’s most successful data networking products in the 1990s.



Smith holds a BASc (Electrical Engineering and Management Sciences) and MASc (Electrical Engineering) from the University of Waterloo.



In addition to Smith’s appointment, the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee led by Peter Strom is continuing its work to evaluate board performance and to recommend candidates for election at the company’s annual general meeting, expected to be held in July 2014. Information regarding those candidates is expected to be published well in advance of the meeting.