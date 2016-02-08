Integrated Microwave Technologies Acquired by xG Technology

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. and SARASOTA, FLA. —Integrated Microwave Technologies announced that it has been acquired by Sarasota-based xG Technology, Inc., a provider of critical wireless communications systems. Terms of the transaction were undisclosed.



IMT said it would continue to manufacture its existing product line in addition to providing the xG xMax broadband platform to existing and new customers. The xMax system delivers on-demand voice, video and data services to both fixed and mobile users, and is interoperable with existing cellular, public safety and other dedicated networks.



IMT noted that xMax was conceived to provide operational continuity in adverse conditions ranging from natural disasters, man-made incidents, or even large-scale public events that congest the airwaves with a surge of users. xMax is said to provide a FirstNet-ready public safety-grade communications layer, and has been field-tested in demanding military environments.



The acquisition is expected to create new markets for IMT’s video transmission technology as xG Technology markets IMT’s products to its own customer base in the public safety, Department of Defense and critical infrastructure sectors.



John Payne IV will serve as president of the IMT Division of xG Technology.



“We look forward to developing joint sales strategies in order to take advantage of the new and exciting opportunities of our combined resources,” he said.



IMT was formed by the Vitec Group after it combined Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Services Co. Vitec acquired the first two for $73 million in 2007—the start of the broadcast auxiliary service relocation project funded by Sprint. The two were combined and named “RF Extreme,” before being rebranded with MSC in 2010 as Integrated Microwave Technologies.



Vitec divested IMT in 2014. It was purchased by a Century City, Calif., private investment firm, Skyview Capital. The divestiture has not yet been posted on the Skyview Website.