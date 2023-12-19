Insys VT Joins AWS Independent Software Vendor Program

POZNAN, Poland—Insys Video Technologies has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a joint sales program for AWS Partners selling software that runs on or is integrated with AWS, the OTT solution provider said today.

The program, which connects participating ISVs with the AWS sales organization, will provide In-Sys with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs by working with AWS sellers around the world, Insys VT said.

Insys Video Technologies is offering its OTT solutions, professional services and video processing tools via the AWS Marketplace, a managed software catalog, with other solutions, including Cloud DRM, an AWS Qualified Software.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the IT industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation, including a Foundational Technical Review (FTR), to gain acceptance into the program, the company said.

"Insys Video Technologies is a long-standing AWS Partner, and we are thrilled to strengthen our relationship through acceptance into the ISV Accelerate Program," said Insys VT CEO Krzysztof Bartkowski.

Insys VT is also an AWS Public Sector Partner and a member of the AWS Solution Provider Program, it said.

"Co-selling allows Insys VT to streamline the delivery of our OTT solutions, video processing and content security tools to various businesses through the trusted marketplace,” said Bartkowski. “We are excited to go to market with AWS and look forward to building relationships with new customers as a result of this program.”