InfoComm Connections to Co-locate with CCW+SATCON in 2015

NEW YORK—InfoComm International and the National Association of Broadcasters announced today that their events, InfoComm Connections and Content and Communications World (CCW+SATCON), will co-locate Nov. 11-12, 2015 at the Javits Convention Center in New York.



CCW+SATCON, running through Thursday, is owned and produced by NAB, organizers of the annual NAB Show. InfoComm Connections is a two-day trade show aimed at technology managers, in-house technical staff, institutional buyers and end-users. In addition to InfoComm University training, InfoComm Connections will feature partner group conference offerings in affordable, focused sessions. The first InfoComm Connections will be held in San Jose, Calif., March 4-5, 2015.



CCW+SATCON is expected to draw 7,000-plus attendees and 300-plus exhibitors, occupying more than 55,000 net square feet of exhibit space. InfoComm Connections is expected to host 2,000-plus attendees, and 65-plus exhibitors, occupying 10,000 net square feet of exhibit space. Together, the co-located events could eclipse 9,000 attendees, 375 exhibitors and 65,000 net square feet of exhibit space.



