Industry Veteran Rich Hajdu Forms Vendor Consultancy

AKRON, OHIO—Longtime industry veteran Rich Hajdu has launched Sand Run Consultants.



Hajdu, who has held management positions with WANX-TV, Tektronix/Grass Valley, Chyron, Harris (Imagine Communications), Utah Scientific and Beck TV, formed the consultancy specifically to help small and mid-size manufacturers develop leading-edge sales and marketing plans.



“The rapidly changing world of television product suppliers is in the throes of a highly competitive market,” Hajdu said. “A company may have an excellent hardware or software product but it will get lost in the noise if there is not a focused, clear and directed strategy to showcase that product.”



Sand Run Consultants will target small suppliers with excellent technical offerings but limited sales and marketing experience. The company also will focus on international companies eyeing North and South American expansion, and U.S.-based companies seeking inroads into the international market.