Indiana’s Ball State U. Selects Grass Valley for Sports Coverage

HILLSBORO, ORE. — Grass Valley has supplied Ball State University, located in Muncie, Ind., with a live production solution that provides University staff the flexibility and versatility to capture creative footage from sporting events held at the school’s Scheumann Stadium and Worthen Arena.



The solution includes six LDX Flex advanced imaging cameras with XCU (eXchangeable Control Units) Twin base stations which support fiber as well as triax, and two K2 Dyno Replay Systems.



“The LDX cameras are fibered back to our control room and provide beautiful picture quality, and the K2 Dyno Replay System is so easy to use—our staff and students have only had minimal training and are creating compelling replays and highlights with aplomb,” said Alan Gordon, associate director at Ball State University.



The LDX Flex is an entry-level single-format (1080i or 720p) camera providing both single mode fiber and triax transmission. Triax connectivity at the camera head adds robust performance and durability as the cameras are moved between venues and the Grass Valley converters provide the single mode fiber capability for the lengthy run back to the control room. In tandem, the XCU base stations provide full 3G transmission connectivity for both triax and fiber. The cradle of the XCU can be pre-mounted and pre-wired in the rack, forming a secure mechanical and electrical connection so the XCU base stations can easily slide in and out as needed.



The K2 Dyno Replay System contains a comprehensive set of live production replay tools that are integrated for use in nonlinear, file-based production environments. The system also includes an intuitive touchscreen interface.