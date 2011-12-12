Independent Television in Bangladesh chooses Snell

Independent Television (ITV), a newly launched 24/7 satellite news channel in Bangladesh, has built its live news infrastructure around the Kahuna SD/HD multi-format production switcher from UK-based digital media technology vendor Snell. According to ITV, Snell was chosen because of its reliability, ease of use and convenience for upgrading to HD. The fact the architecture had been field-tested in live news productions around the world was also a factor.

Launched in August 2011, ITV provides 24-hour news programming from its main operations center in the capital city of Dhaka. ITV has installed two Kahuna switchers, one for news programs, and the other to enable live-audience studio productions. This was Snell's first installation in Bangladesh.