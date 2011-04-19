IMT unveils MMRP HD ENG news vehicle

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) rolled out its HD Microwave Service Company (MSC) Modular Mobile RF Platform (MMRP) broadcast ENG news vehicle at the 2011 NAB Show. MSC is the engineering, integration and installation group of IMT.

The MMRP offers good gas mileage and a flexible, efficient platform for smaller news crews. Available in an HD-SDI or SD configuration, the MMRP features a full-width removable rack with 27RU, comfortable seating for two, an integrated I/O panel, both 4dB omni and 14dB directional high-gain microwave antennas with pan and tilt, and an in-dash 3G/4G Ford-installed computer system. Other features include a standard 2000W inverter, a standard extra-wide editing bench with flip-up lid and camera storage, an optional 275A alternator and optional LED scene lighting.