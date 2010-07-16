IMT backs up RF Central, Nucomm products

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) provided Nucomm and RF Central brand wireless receiver and transmitter systems as emergency backups in Johannesburg during the World Cup.



On behalf of IMT, Zimele Broadcasting Services provided free telephone support and unit distribution to any customers in the event that a receiver or transmitter system failed.



IMT loaned out the CamPac2 wireless camera transmitter and Newscaster DR1 receiver as well as CMT-II camera-mounted transmitter, PHT-II portable digital transmitter and X6-II six-way COFDM diversity receiver.