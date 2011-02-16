IMT Appoints New Sales VP



Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) announced the placement of James Hyman as Vice President of North America Broadcast Sales and IMT Sales Support.



A ten-year veteran of the RF industry, Hyman spent the last three with IMT acting in several management roles. He is leaving the global sales support leader position, where he managed and implemented new sales practices.



Hyman’s new position will shape sales strategies for North American markets, increasing market share and ensuring budget goals and profitability remain in check.



Company President Stephen Shpock hailed Hyman as an integral member of the IMT staff, “His leadership, deep understanding of how to build successful, long-term relationships with customers and proven in-depth experience in leading enterprise sales organizations is an asset to our company as we continue to strengthen our leading position in the broadcast market.”



IMT is part of the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, providing digital microwave systems for the broadcast, sports/entertainment and MAG (military, aerospace and government) markets.



