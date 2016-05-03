IMT Adds Marchitto as Director of Systems Architecture

LOS ANGELES—Integrated Media Technologies has announced the hire of Joe Marchitto to the position of director of systems architecture in its Media Solutions and Systems Group. Marchitto will work with IMT’s Vice President of Engineering, Jose Palencia, to bring IMT customers media storage, security and data center technology.

Joe Marchitto

Prior to joining IMT, Marchitto held positions as a solutions architect at Quantum and as a systems engineer at Active Storage.

“I’m looking forward to addressing the growing storage and infrastructure needs, as well as developing public and private cloud solutions for IMT’s extensive list of customers,” said Marchitto.

IMT is a consulting and systems integrator for digital media and information technology.