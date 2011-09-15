I-MOVIX’s new X10 camera delivers 300 f/s recording

I-MOVIX has announced the X10, a camera that delivers 300 f/s real-time continuous, ultra slow motion in full HD (or 600 f/s in 720p) combined with an EVS live production server.

Developed in partnership with EVS, the X10 system — associated with the EVS XT3 production server under LSM control — ups the performance ceiling of existing super slow motion systems, which are restricted to three times slower than real time or 75 f/s, the companies said.

The X10 provides “always on” slow motion, with the reassurance that no action will ever be missed. The system incorporates the latest generation Vision Research high-speed HD camera, delivering an image quality on par with the best broadcast HD cameras.

The X10 system was designed to combine with the EVS XT3 server and its LSM controller to give production teams the ability to use it for continuous slow motion at frame rates far in excess of existing systems. It provides a consistent and familiar user interface and controls that any broadcast crew can use immediately, without specialist training.

Laurent Renard, CEO of I-MOVIX, said the new X10 would “accelerate the acceptance of ultra-slow motion into the mainstream of broadcasting.”

The X10 system is a fully broadcast-integrated solution, and includes a Vision Research high-speed HD camera, a camera control unit, an operational control panel, a slow-motion remote panel (for use in ultra-slow motion replay mode) and is used with an EVS XT3 production server.