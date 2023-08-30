Imagine to Introduce SNP-XL at IBC2023

TORONTO—Imagine Communications is adding all-new capability and capacity to its Selenio Network Processor (SNP), with the introduction of the SNP-XL at IBC2023 from Sept. 15-18 at RAI Amsterdam on stand 2.A15.

SNP-XL extends the SNP platform’s broad range of capabilities with a new double-density gateway personality and adds support for more SDI-intensive integration patterns, the company explained.

SNP-XL supports all of the current SNP personalities, including UHD and HDR conversion, multiviewers, master control and JPEG XS; however, when the personalities are used in SNP-XL, customers see an increase in flexibility for SDI workflows, enabling SDI in+out, SDI in+out+IP out, and quad-link SDI-to-SDI processing for UHD use cases. In addition, an SNP-XL fully loaded with the new double-density gateway personality delivers twice the gateway capacity within the same unit footprint.

“The ability to scale and adopt new formats has made IP an appealing design pattern, but everybody will transition at a pace that’s driven by their own economics,” said John Mailhot, CTO of Infrastructure, Imagine Communications. “SNP-XL recognizes the longevity and criticality of SDI even during the 2110/IP transition, offering a high-density synchronizing gateway that enables customers to migrate to IP at a pace that aligns with their overall system strategy.”

Delivering all the functionality of the industry-proven SNP platform, SNP-XL adds further flexibility by fully supporting HD, 3G, and 12G SDI in and out in all combinations, the company reported.

This enables universal conversion at the front of a hybrid facility, sending the processed ingress signals out into the legacy SDI plant and simultaneously into the IP/2110 environment. When operating with the new double-density gateway personality, the SNP-XL can support 64 gateway channels of 1080p (32 in each direction) or 16 gateway channels of UHD (8 in each direction) — both directions fully synchronized and delivered within the same 100G network footprint.

With more than 2,500 units deployed in various applications around the world to date, the SNP has cemented its place as an indispensable part of modern broadcast architectures, the company said.

Its unique design enables the SNP to be easily reconfigured with different personalities and upgraded in the field with new functionality.

Imagine Communications will showcase SNP, along with all the latest advances across its transformational plan, make and monetize portfolio, on stand 2.A15 at IBC2023.