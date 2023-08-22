Imagine to Highlight Integrated Ground-to-Cloud Signal Routing at IBC2023

TORONTO—Imagine Communications has announced that it is launching a critical component for cloud/ground hybrid workflows with the introduction of Magellan Connect, a cloud-routing extension of its Magellan Control System.

In what the company is billing as a first-of-its-kind offering, Magellan Connect creates an end-to-end routing environment that enables simple “single-take routing” to connect signals ― regardless of whether they originate or terminate on-premises or in the cloud.

Imagine will demonstrate Magellan Connect as part of its market-leading on-prem and cloud management capabilities at IBC2023 between Sept. 15-18, RAI Amsterdam, stand 2.A15.

“Imagine recognizes that the mix of ground and cloud is subject to individual economic and operational considerations,” said John Mailhot, CTO of Infrastructure, Imagine Communications. “With the launch of Magellan Connect, we’re helping our customers leverage the benefits of a mix of on-prem and cloud, maintain a consistent operational approach and transition at a pace that works with their business.”

In launching the product, Imagine explained that as television operations teams evaluate cloud-based approaches for augmenting their traditional on-prem solutions ― whether for disaster recovery or for operational capability expansion ― live-signal connectivity has become a paramount concern.

Magellan Connect addresses these needs head-on, providing the same kinds of critical signal-management capability, through the same kinds of operational tools and interfaces, regardless of whether the channel is running on the ground or in the cloud, the company said.

Already well-established for facility routing, Imagine’s Magellan Control System is equally compatible with SDI, SMPTE ST 2110, VSF TR-08 JPEG XS, and MPEG-2 TS signals. Magellan Connect extends these capabilities to the cloud, incorporating intelligent path-sharing and switching functions so that operationally, the cloud and ground act the same and have access to the same sources and destinations.

In addition, Magellan Connect provides unique capabilities to the critical infrastructure of cloud-based channel origination systems, giving master control operators access to the same scope of source signals no matter where the channel is running, the company said.

Following the traditional routing paradigm, Magellan Connect gives users a simple source-destination “take” operating method to get the right signal to the right place ― ground or cloud or hybrid ― leveraging established encoding and secure delivery techniques for signal transport along the ground/cloud signal path.

At IBC2023, Imagine will demonstrate Magellan Connect as part of its overall integrated playout environment demonstration, routing live input signals to the inputs of cloud-hosted channel engines.

“While the optimal mix of ground and cloud services may be different for any given customer, it is clear that operational flexibility is the main benefit of any cloud solution.," Mailhot added. "Magellan Connect provides this flexibility for signal management ― connecting sources and destinations in a consistent, familiar operational paradigm across ground, cloud, and mixed scenarios.”