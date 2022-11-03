Imagine Completes AWS Foundational Technical Review for Aviator Platform

DENVER—Imagine Communications has announced that it has successfully completed the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR) for its Aviator Make TV cloud playout solution.

Make TV is part of Imagine Aviator, a cloud-native platform that enables broadcasters, multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and digital-first providers to easily plan, make and monetize premium-quality, ad-supported linear and connected TV (CTV) content from a single, unified platform.

Imagine noted that it has a detailed, highly qualified quality assurance program in-house to ensure its software provides very high availability and protection from cyberthreats and that the FTR is an added layer of technical and security evaluation.

Completing the FTR also allows the products to be sold and supported in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

“Imagine Aviator is a completely new concept, drawing on decades of Imagine experience,” said Rob Malcolm, chief product officer at Imagine Communications. “It was conceived from the ground up to be a cloud platform, and that is where its unique strengths lie. We have been a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) since the very beginning of the cloud for media, and we develop according to the principles of the AWS Well-Architected Framework. Successfully completing the FTR is another key step towards widespread understanding and adoption of our ground-breaking, end-to-end Aviator platform.”

The FTR allows AWS Partners to identify and remediate risks in their products or solutions, the companies said.

Led by an AWS Partner Solutions Architect, the FTR process provides specific guidelines and AWS best practices to reduce risks around security, documentation, reliability and operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework. The result is that Imagine can review projects against the requirements of the FTR, adhering to best practices and ensuring the best possible outcomes for the end user, Imagine reported.

Aviator Make TV includes all the capabilities required to deliver premium-quality linear channels, with unified origination for broadcast and digital streams. The highly modular architecture allows functionality to be precisely tailored to the business requirements of the channel. This includes support for a full range of channel types ― from the most sophisticated live channels with real-time branding used in news or sports to more streamlined thematic channels or regional variants with HTML5-based graphic overlays to enable simpler operations, Imagine explained.