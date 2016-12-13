Imagine Communications Opens Imagine Labs, Names Executives

DALLAS—Imagine Communications is opening the doors to its new Imagine Communications Labs, an advanced service offering designed to help customers and partners test proof of concepts and validate workflow integrations. Peter Riordan has been tapped to lead the Labs.

Riordan recently joined Imagine from Encompass Digital Media. He has also previously served on technology teams at HBO and Discovery. Riordan’s new position will see him implementing best practices and managing next-generation engagements, including AIMS partner interoperability testing on a global basis.

In addition, Imagine has also announced a handful of other new appointments. Ajay Kapoor has been promoted to lead Global Services, managing a team of more than 200 support engineers and analysts in 30 countries. Sarah Foss has also been promoted to the position of Chief Product Officer for Imagine’s Advertising Management Solutions portfolio, a newly created position heading global development and direction of Imagine’s ad management product portfolio. Chris Sjerven has been named vice president of operations, and Leonardo Emilo Gañán will head up Imagine’s CALA sales region.