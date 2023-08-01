Imagine Communications Names Kyle Luther Sales VP For Americas
The 25-year industry veteran will manage Imagine’s playout and networking portfolio sales
DENVER—Imagine Communications has appointed Kyle Luther to the position of vice president, Americas sales, the company said today.
Luther will be responsible for sales strategy for Imagine’s portfolio of playout and networking solutions, deepening engagement with customers and strengthening the company's position in the region, it said.
With more than 25 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, Luther has a deep understanding of the playout and video technology sector.
"We are very pleased to welcome Kyle to the Imagine team and are confident that his customer-centric approach aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering innovative and reliable solutions to our clients," said Brendon Mills, general manager, playout and networking, at Imagine Communications. “His ground-up understanding of our customers’ businesses and strong relationships with key decisionmakers across the industry will not only solidify our existing partnerships, but also open doors to new account opportunities.
Prior to joining Imagine, Luther held sales leadership positions with Ross Video, Grass Valley and TVU Networks. His career includes a proven history of leading sales teams to greater market impact and driving double-digit sales growth, the company said.
"Kyle's proven leadership and deep experience in the M&E technology sector will be instrumental in steering our sales efforts to new heights,” said Mills.
Luther’s experience includes implementation of efficient, lean methodologies and processes; establishing a metrics-driven culture; and developing a highly successful go-to-market strategy for the sports vertical sector, the company said.
“I am truly excited to join this storied organization, leading a sales force that is recognized across the industry for its dedication to serving its customer base,” said Luther. “I look forward to collaborating with the exceptional team at Imagine and leveraging my expertise to drive growth and further strengthen the company’s market-leading position."
For more information is on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.