Imagine Communications Names Kyle Luther Sales VP For Americas

DENVER—Imagine Communications has appointed Kyle Luther to the position of vice president, Americas sales, the company said today.

Luther will be responsible for sales strategy for Imagine’s portfolio of playout and networking solutions, deepening engagement with customers and strengthening the company's position in the region, it said.



With more than 25 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, Luther has a deep understanding of the playout and video technology sector.

"We are very pleased to welcome Kyle to the Imagine team and are confident that his customer-centric approach aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering innovative and reliable solutions to our clients," said Brendon Mills, general manager, playout and networking, at Imagine Communications. “His ground-up understanding of our customers’ businesses and strong relationships with key decisionmakers across the industry will not only solidify our existing partnerships, but also open doors to new account opportunities.