Imagine Communications Expands Latin America Presence With Pontis

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA—A recent channel partner agreement with Pontis Technologies will extend Imagine Commuinications presence in Latin America to eight countries. Pontis will integrate and support Imagine’s end-to-end products in Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The agreement focuses on Imagine’s networking and distribution systems, including its encoding and transcoding portfolio, and CloudXtream’s cloud DVR and Dynamic Ad Insertion systems. It will also make its new SelenioNext Just-In-Time transcoder available as well.

Imagine and Pontis have already been working together for the last several months.