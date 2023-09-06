Imagine Communications, Amagi To Debut FAST Monetization Combo At IBC2023

NEW YORK—Amagi and Imagine Communications have partnered on a Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) monetization solution for direct inventory sales and will make the debut of the new offering during IBC2023, Sept. 15-18, at RAI Amsterdam.

The solution integrates Amagi’s THUNDERSTORM dynamic ad insertion platform with Imagine Communications SureFire video ad server. It offers FAST providers a means to enhance ad revenue with direct sales placements alongside programmatic while at the same time providing advanced, broadcast-quality ad serving, the companies said.

Amagi THUNDERSTORM offers content monetization at scale through automated ad detection and dynamic ad insertion. Imagine Communications' SureFire, a broadcast-quality ad server, introduces an intuitive user interface that complements Amagi THUNDERSTORM'S dynamic-ad-insertion (DAI)-as-a-service for linear, live and VOD channels and platforms. The combined solution enables FAST providers to manage and serve direct sales booking seamlessly for dynamic use in FAST services, they said.

"Incorporating SureFire's new user interface for easy direct ad sales operations complements Amagi's suite, enriching FAST customers' revenue by offering direct sales, as well as programmatic monetization capabilities," said Tom Cotney, CEO of Imagine Communications.

At IBC2023, Amagi will demonstrate how combining its THUNDERSTORM and ADS PLUS provides content publishers and streaming platforms with a comprehensive toolset to implement advertising strategies with support for new ad formats and better, more granular contextual metadata, they said.

By combining these capabilities with SureFire's simplified workflows for targeted ad campaigns and user-friendly tracking dashboards, Amagi's FAST customers can establish their direct sales operation with ease, inviting advertisers and sponsorship partners to upload their ads seamlessly. With these ads placed on channels using broadcast-quality standards, connectivity to programmatic demand sources remains unaltered, they said.

“Our partnership with Imagine Communications underscores our commitment to empowering customers with solutions that amplify their monetization strategies. The introduction of direct sales tools within the FAST landscape is poised to usher in a new era of revenue optimization," said Amagi CEO Baskar Subramanian.

See Amagi at IBC2023 Stand 5.A81 and Imagine Communications at Stand 2.A15.