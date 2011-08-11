Image Systems to feature end-to-end DI, restoration workflows

Image Systems will present end-to-end DI and restoration workflows with a range of products, including Golden Eye film scanners, Nucoda color grading and finishing systems, and Phoenix image media restoration and repackaging software solutions at IBC2011.

Image Systems will demonstrate its continued development of the Nucoda grading and finishing products with new features and support for digital cameras, editorial and VFX workflows and onset capabilities.

The company will feature its Nucoda 2011.2 software, which offers a variety of new features, including:

• further enhancements to the creative color toolset and post workflows;

• 64-bit application for increased performance and stability for use with large-format images and 4K;

• support for the Avid 4:4:4 codec and Apple ProRes;

• support for the latest RED Epic and ARRI ALEXA range of cameras; and

new fit tools for stereoscopic projects.



