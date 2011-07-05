Ikegami Electronics USA Appoints New President



MAYWOOD N.J.—Akira Harada, a 28-year veteran of Ikegami, has been appointed president and Chief Executive Officer of Ikegami Electronics U.S.A., Inc. Harada comes to the position after serving 10 years as the president and CEO of Ikegami Electronics Europe (in Germany). Harada began his career at Ikegami’s Tokyo headquarters, working with the overseas sales division.



“I am honored to assume my new position as President and CEO of Ikegami Electronics U.S.A., Inc. at such an exciting time in the Company’s history,” Harada stated. “Ikegami is providing the products our customers need for the transition to DTV and HDTV. These include Ikegami’s range of HD multi-format CMOS cameras, the GFSeries’ tapeless GFCam Flash camcorder, HD multi-format LCD broadcast monitors in a range of sizes, and many other industry-leading products.”



Ikegami Electronics (U.S.A.), Inc. has offices in New Jersey, California, Florida, Texas, Illinois and Ohio.



