IHSE Acquires kvm-tec

FRANKFURT, Germany—IHSE GmbH (“IHSE”), a Brockhaus Technologies AG group company, has announced that it has acquired a majority stake in kvm-tec Holding GmbH (“kvm-tec”).

Founded in 2006, kvm-tec develops and distributes flexible, high-security KVM-over-IP solutions (KVMoIP) to extend and switch computer signals. The company enables the high-performance, latency-reduced transmission of the signals via the standard IP protocol in existing networks, the companies explained.

IHSE said that the deal will help IHSE, a leading global technology provider for KVM solutions (keyboard, video, mouse) via proprietary network protocols, expand its product portfolio and customer base at a time when there is a growing demand for KVM and IP solutions.

With the acquisition of kvm-tec, IHSE is also accessing a worldwide KVMoIP customer base which will benefit from the international IHSE distribution network, with offices in Germany, the USA, Singapore and China. In addition to joint sales forces, the management of IHSE and kvm-tec see further synergies in purchasing and production, IHSE reported.

Ing. Dietmar Pfurtscheller, founder and CEO of kvm-tec, will remain with the company after the transaction is completed, along with his wife Ingrid Pfurtscheller MSc, head of sales and marketing, and drive growth together with the IHSE team. kvm-tec is based in Tattendorf, Austria, and currently has 28 employees.

“With kvm-tec’s IP-based product portfolio we are strengthening our strategic competitive position in the market for further growth,” said Dr. Enno Littmann, CEO of IHSE. “Now we offer the right KVM solution for every customer need. Our joint technology platform also means we are reinforcing our innovation capabilities in a rapidly changing market.”

“Our international subsidiaries enable us to be close to our customers also. In the IT security space, local personal contacts are a key success factor,” added Michael Spatny, managing director at IHSE.

“Since kvm-tec was founded some 15 years ago, we have continuously developed the technology behind our KVMoIP products and are proud to supply numerous international customers today,” said Ing. Dietmar Pfurtscheller, founder and CEO of kvm-tec.

“We are confident that in IHSE we have found the right partner to support our ongoing growth; with its global footprint and KVM expertise we are well positioned to become a ‘KVM Global Powerhouse’ together,” added Ingrid Pfurtscheller MSc, head of sales and marketing at kvm-tec.