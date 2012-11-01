IEEE Broadcast IT Course Set for Muncie

MUNCIE, IN.—“Bridging the Gap,” a two-day training course presented by the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society to instruct broadcasters on IT issues in the broadcast facility, is scheduled to be held in Muncie, Ind. Nov. 9-10 on the Ball State University campus.

"Bridging the Gap" takes an in-depth look at a modern, integrated broadcast and post-production faciiliity that combined video and IT signals, devices and practices. The goal is two-fold: to teach IT/datacom professionals what they need to know about video and broadcasting, and to teach video/broadcasting professionals what they need to know about IT and data communications. The interactive seminar encourages communications among engineers and technicians from a wide variety of background to understand the complex relationships between media and information processing technologies. Concepts studied will include metadata schemes, IPv6, audio loudness, hierarchical storage management and IP video. In each class, a model broadcast facility will be designed in phases to help show students a state-of-the-art approach to implement a broadcast facility using concepts taught in the class.

Continuing Education Units (CEUs) will be available (for an additional fee) to students who successfully complete the course.

Click here for more information or call Amy Reeder at 732-562-5416 or via email at a.reeder@ieee.org.