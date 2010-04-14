IDC Debuts SFX ProIPTV at NAB



International Datacasting Corporation is highlighting the SFX ProIPTV at the NAB Show, its next-generation blade receiver for IPTV distribution. The ProIPTV is the newest member of IDC’s SuperFlex line of products, and it has room for up to 14 dual carrier, hot swappable receiver blades per chassis.



IDC is also demonstrating the company’s 3D live event capability. In conjunction with Sensio and The 3D Camera Company from Toronto, IDC is presenting live 3D content on the NAB show floor.



IDC is releasing the SuperFlex SFX IP Streamer, an all IP solution for in-theater distribution of live 2D and 3D alternative content in digital cinemas at NAB. The IP Streamer combines an IDC SFX professional satellite receiver and a Doremi Digital Cinema Server, which enables live event projection for up to four digital screens in a multiplex, simultaneously.



IDC also has ProFline products for FM transmission and monitoring as well as its suite of SuperFlex Pro Audio receivers on display.



IDC is at Booth SU6321.



