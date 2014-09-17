IBC2014: TMD Partners With Screen Systems

AMSTERDAM—TMD, provider of asset management systems for digital and physical assets and subtitling specialist Screen Systems have worked together to provide tight integration between their technologies. TMD’s Mediaflex has been integrated with the Screen Systems MediaTrack subtitle, dubbing and localization management system.

In the solution, which is already being implemented for a major international content owner, Mediaflex Fulfilment makes intelligent decisions about the content and metadata that needs to be sent to third-party service providers for subtitling, captioning, dubbing and other services. Returned content is automatically checked in by Mediaflex, and workflows triggered for quality control, audio track stacking and preparation for playout and archiving. While Screen’s MediaTrack controls and executes automatic subtitle quality control and feeds back relevant information to MediaFlex.

Broadcasters and facilities companies can now define media fulfilment workflows within Mediaflex based on individual business needs, calling as required on the Screen MediaTrack system, which allows the user to order language assets to later be fed back to MediaFlex. Because it is part of the Mediaflex workflow engine, access services provided through this integration are included in the reporting and business analytics.