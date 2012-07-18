IBC2012 Mobile App Now Available

AMSTERDAM—IBC has launched its IBC2012 Mobile App for Android and iOS, including fully searchable exhibitor listings, conference program and travel and contact information.

The fully enhanced catalogue in the new mobile app provides constant access to the IBC exhibitor list, conference program, floor plan, travel and contacts information and a full overview of the feature areas within the exhibition. The exhibitor list is searchable by A-Z listing, hall number and product category. Also included are complete exhibitor profiles with the ability to contact an exhibitor directly via phone, add to favorites and add notes.

The Conference Program can be searched by day, stream, hot topics and speaker. Users can also build their own conference schedule through favorites and add notes about each session. The app also includes the latest new from IBC as well as information about free features areas and IBC awards and an overview of the conference pass options and prices and travel and contact information.

An update in the near future will add maps of the 14 halls throughout the RAI, hosting a “locate me” feature and pinpoint drop from an exhibitor profile to the map as well as integration of favorite conference sessions to the phone’s calendar.

The free mobile app is available for download here. IBC2012 takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 7, 11, 2012.