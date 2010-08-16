IBC: ScheduALL Presenting New Collaboration Tool



At this year’s IBC, media management software firm ScheduALL will present application solutions for workflows and scheduling.



At top billing is ERMa, an enterprise resource management program for connecting and accelerating workflows throughout the supply chain. With ERMa, any ScheduALL system can join another to share resources in real time. AVvA is a cloud-based solution for booking freelancers, truck companies, equipment suppliers and others directly into the workflow as if they were in-house, and can be accessed by anyone, anywhere with an Internet connection. ScheduLINK manages complicated inventories, avoiding problems such as technical mismatches, multi-parameter conflicts and double bookings.



ScheduALL will be at stand 1.B39.



