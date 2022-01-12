IBC Issues Call for Technical Papers for 2022 Conference

LONDON—The IBC has issued its call for technical papers for its 2022 gathering, scheduled for Sept. 9-12 in Amsterdam.

IBC welcomes entries its Technical Papers Programme from all industry sectors across the media, entertainment and technology sector and from every discipline, whether you are a professional, or a professor, a member of an R&D team, working alone or with a global brand and from across any part of the broadcast, communications, electronic media and entertainment fields.

"This is an excellent opportunity for forward-thinking technologists and companies to unveil their ideas and research to media industry leaders hungry for new technology concepts, their possible uses and practical applications," IBC said.

Entries should be in the form of a 300-word synopsis giving a clear and concise overview of the concept that will be the key topics of the paper, highlighting what is unique and explaining its background. All submissions are rigorously reviewed by a panel of experts.

Deadline for submitting entries is Feb. 9. More information is available here.