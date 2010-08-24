IBC: Interface Products from Crystal Vision



The four new interface products that Crystal Vision will be showing at IBC work with 3Gb/s, HD and SD sources, can handle four groups of embedded audio and include the option of integrated fibre input/output connectivity. These are the Up-Down 3G up/down/cross converter, Q-Down-A 3G short-delay down converter and DA, TANDEM 3G embedder/de-embedder and SYNNER-E 3G multi-functional synchroniser.



Crystal Vision will be at stand 2.B11.



