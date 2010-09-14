IBC: Harmonic Upgrades NMX Video Management Tool



Harmonic has upgraded its NMX Digital Service Manager for monitoring and managing video processing and delivery systems with a new interface, streamlined workflow management, better alarm management and a comprehensive dashboard view.



NMX 6 also improves performance over previous versions, according to Harmonic. Service creation, configuration and system performance -- including failover and recovery time -- are at least 50% better in initial testing, while system load time and map import/activation are around 20% faster.



The company is showcasing the NMX 6 network management tool at IBC Sept. 9-14 in Amsterdam. According to Harmonic, NMX is used by service operators to control and monitor more than 2,000 systems and 120,000 digital TV services worldwide.



Also Friday, Harmonic announced:



* The ProStream 1000 stream processor has completed compliance testing for the Microsoft Mediaroom Internet Protocol TV platform, which the company said is the first high-density HD/SD broadcast transcoder to complete Mediaroom compliance testing.

* Israel's Yes DBS Satellite Services has deployed the Harmonic MediaPrism converged video suite as part of its recently launched video-on-demand service, delivered to subscribers over-the-top via a broadband Internet connection to the set-top box. The satellite operator, which recently upgraded its headend using Harmonic's Electra encoding and multiplexing solutions, serves 576,000 subscribers.



-- Multichannel News



