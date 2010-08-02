IBC: Dalet Showcasing Enterprise Edition Updates



Broadcast software designer Dalet Digital Media Systems will be displaying the newest updates to their Enterprise Edition at IBC2010. As their flagship media asset management (MAM) solution, the Dalet Enterprise Edition will feature a workflow engine that fully integrates creative and editorial tools for news, sports and program production.



Offering flexible workflows and automation capabilities, this version of Enterprise Edition promises improved collaboration and productivity through the use of a story-centric process, giving each newsroom department access to system resources.



Native functions such as a preview window for streaming video production, the Dalet Story Boarder for editing content and fast media logging can now be packaged as “widgets” for use in third-party programs for seamless integration.



Additional features include OneCut, Dalet’s audio editor, the support of flexicarts for increased ingest productivity, integration with third-party systems including Rhozet, Signiant and Interra and the use of glossaries to help users enter and improve metadata accuracy.



Dalet Digital Media Systems will be at stand 8.B77.



