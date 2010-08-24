IBC: Compact SDI Routers and Mini Converters from AJA



AJA Video Systems is now shipping its new KUMO line of compact, cost-effective SDI routers and the FiDO family of SDI/Optical Fibre converters. The KUMO routers support full broadcast specifications over SDI, HD SDI, and 3G SDI and provide web-browser control over a LAN to simplify integration into production and post environments. KUMO compact SDI routers are available in two configurations: the KUMO 1604 supporting sixteen SDI inputs and four out, and the KUMO 1616 supporting 16 channels in and out.



FiDO is a family of five SDI/Optical Fibre Mini Converters designed for outdoor or indoor use, FiDO converters pass the complete SDI signal (including audio and/or meta data), and meet all relevant SMPTE specifications. Their low profile enclosure enables use in tight spaces around and behind equipment racks, trucks and crowded facilities.



AJA Video Systems will be at stand 7.F11.



