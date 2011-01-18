IBC Calls for Technical Papers



AMSTERDAM: The IBC Technical Papers Committee launched its call for submissions for IBC2011. The conference is scheduled for Sept. 8-13 at the RAI Centre in Amsterdam. The committee is seeking proposals for the peer-reviewed papers, which become the basis for the sessions and posters that IBC says become the “cornerstone” of the conference.



The Technical Papers Committee reviews all proposals to choose those which they believe to be the most advanced, innovative or thought-provoking. Authors of successful proposals will then be invited to prepare full papers for publication in the conference proceedings and to make presentations at the conference in September. The best paper will also receive the accolade of the IBC Conference Paper Award.



In 2010, the best papers were also selected for publication in a special edition of the IET Journal, which was launched at IBC in addition to publication in the conference proceedings.



Posters were originally offered at academic conferences as opportunities for delegates to informally discuss technical issues directly with project team members. At IBC, they provide an opportunity to present many varied technical subjects in parallel, enabling subjects to be covered that might not otherwise be accommodated within the Technology Papers stream. As with the technical papers, all poster session submissions are peer reviewed by the Technical Papers Committee.



Guidelines on submitting a successful synopsis are available at IBC2011 Call for Technical Papers and Posters page. The deadline for receipt of all proposals is Friday, Feb. 11.



-- Television Broadcast



