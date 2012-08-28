IBC Big Screen to Host Previews, Tech Demos & Movies

AMSTERDAM—The IBC Big Screen, a state of the art auditorium that can hold up to 1,700, will serve as the centerpiece of the “IBC Experience,” according to show organizers. IBC takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 6-11.

Located in the center of the RAI, the IBC Big Screen boasts facilities for 4K and stereoscopic 3D digital projection, with audio presented in Dolby 7.1 surround sound. Tech demos will include high resolution imaging presentations from RED (Friday, Sept. 7, 4-6 p.m.), Canon, (Saturday, Sept. 8, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) and ARRI (2-3:30 p.m), with special previews of content acquired in HD, 2K and 4K with accompanying presentations by world leading cinematographers.

Saturday evening, the Big Screen will host a 3D, 7.1 surround sound presentation of 20 Century Fox International’s summer release “Prometheus,” (doors open at 6:15 p.m.), and the IBC Awards Ceremony will take place in the theater Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

On Monday evening, Sept. 10, Christie will present the first ever showing of a 3D feature length film screened using laser projection technology.