IBC: Axon Showing Products, iPAD App



Axon Digital Design will be displaying its range of Synapse modular products, as well as a new iPad application (SyncTouch) for controlling Synapse units at this year’s IBC Show. The app allows users to monitor and control key business workflows via iPads and other Apple products. The company will also show its compliance recorder product during the event.



Axon stand visitors will also have the opportunity to win an Apple iPad in daily business card drawings conducted daily at the IBC Show.



Axon will be at stands 10.A21 and 10.B21.



