IBC Announces Keynotes, New ‘Global Gamechangers’ Stage

LONDON, UK–IBC has announced its first confirmed keynotes as well as a series of “Global Gamechanger” sessions that will feature “creative minds and business influencers” to give a big picture view of the M&E industry. IBC will be held at RAI Amsterdam, Sept. 13-17, 2018.

Tim Davie, CEO, BBC Studios, will deliver the opening IBC Conference Keynote on Thursday, Sept. 13 and Jean-Briac ‘JB’ Perrette, President and CEO, Discovery Networks International (DNI), will keynote ahead of the afternoon’s Global Gamechangers stage on the same day. Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer at YouTube, will kick-off the afternoon Conference sessions on Friday, Sept. 14.

Tim Davie

Global Gamechangers will take place on Thursday, Sept. 13, immediately after Davie’s keynote and will feature Lindsay Pattison, Chief Transformation Officer, GroupM and WPP Global, Jette , executive vice president, CEO of MTG International Entertainment & MTGx Digital Video Content at Modern Times Group (MTG), Lisa Tobin, Executive Producer, Audio at The New York Times and Mohamed Abuagla, CIO and CTO at Al Jazeera.

Tim Davie became CEO of the newly formed BBC Studios (formerly BBC Worldwide and BBC Studios), on April 1, 2018. The reorganized studio is designed to provide a simplified organizational structure with integrated program production, sales and distribution in a single BBC offering, with a vision to build BBC’s brands, audiences, commercial returns and reputation worldwide.

JB Perrette oversees and sets the strategy for all of Discovery’s business outside the United States. He returns to the IBC Conference Keynote stage to discuss what has happened in the three years since his last appearance, during which time, Discovery has strengthened its presence in key markets through numerous transactions including the acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive (now Discovery Inc), and Eurosport, which led to the ground-breaking agreement with the International Olympic Committee making Discovery and Eurosport the home of the Olympic Games across Europe through to Paris 2024.

Neal Mohan is responsible for all YouTube products globally across every device and platform. He will share insights into the future of entertainment and the ways that technology can help broadcasters reach more people in new ways.

Lindsay Pattison, who will lead off the Business part of the “Global Gamechangers” sessions, is the first Chief Transformation Officer for both GroupM and WPP Global. She will be followed by Jette Nygaard-Andersen, who will deliver the Digital session with a discussion about MTG’s investment in digital platforms and the behavior of the biggest disrupters to the TV industry, the Millennials and Gen Z’s, tracing their consumption patterns and ways of watching video.

Other Global Gamechangers will be on Creative and Transformation and concludes with News, where Lisa Tobin, editor on “The Daily” news podcast will discuss how her show draws on the intellectual resources from The New York Times’s newsroom. She will be joined by Mohamed Abuagla, CIO/CTO and Executive Director for Technology and Operations at Al Jazeera Media Network, where he guides the strategies and support services for the network covering ten channels and over 70 locations worldwide. These speakers will discuss what’s happening in news; the shape and feel for the modern studio, reporting in the field and the opportunities and challenges they face from fake news, start-ups and the consumer reporter.

IBC will announce additional keynoters and sessions closer to the show.

IBC is offering a special pre-launch conference rate until May 15. Those who register prior to when registration opens on 15 May will be contacted to confirm conference delegate place. You must confirm your delegate place before 21 May to benefit from the significantly reduced conference pass rate.

To register, visit www.ibc.org.