IBC Announces Changes to IBC Digital

LONDON—Despite the cancellation of the 2021 IBC in-person event, IBC is refining its IBC Digital online program to reflect last minute changes.

IBC Digital, which started Oct. 21 and runs through March 13, features exhibitors as well as a series of keynotes, panel discussions, technical papers, a series of workflow tours, accelerator projects and the IBC Awards ceremony. The in-person IBC Show was scheduled for Dec. 3-6 at the RAI in Amsterdam but was cancelled last week due to concerns over COVID-19.

Today IBC announced that it will not be running any scheduled content over this upcoming weekend. Those who pre-registered and favorited sessions will be notified when the sessions will be rescheduled.

A new "Keynote Showcase Program" has been added to the program, running Dec. 3-10:

Friday 3rd 12:45 CET – James Gibbons, Discovery

Monday 6th 12:30 CET – Superna Kalle, Starz

Tuesday 7th 12:30 CET – Johannes Larcher, HBO Max

Wednesday 8th 12:30 CET– Yiannis Exarchos, OBS

Thursday 9th 12:30 CET– Olivier Jollet, Pluto TV/ViacomCBS

Friday, 10th 12:30 CET– Vincent Tauzia, Netflix

During the week of Dec. 13-17, IBC will host a mix of sessions, video on demand, interviews and conversations—with an exclusive theme each day covering Innovation, OTT & D2C, Live & Remote, Content Supply Chain and Production & Post. Attendees will be able to add sessions to their agenda as soon as the schedule is finalized next week.

To register, visit https://digital-ibc.expoplatform.com/