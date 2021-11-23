Trending

IBC Cancels In-Person Event Amidst Escalating COVID Concerns

The IBC is now focusing on bringing the content and technology community together via IBC Digital

IBC Show
(Image credit: IBC)

LONDON—Faced with a rising number of cases in the Netherlands, the IBC has cancelled the in-person event in Amsterdam. 

The decision was made by the IBC Partnership Board today (November 23) based on feedback from IBC exhibitors and visitors after the COVID-19 situation in the Netherlands worsened last week. 

“Due to take place on December 3-6 at The RAI in Amsterdam, IBC20201 will now focus on bringing the content and technology community together via IBC Digital,” the organization said in a statement. 

More information on the digital event is available at www.ibc.org.